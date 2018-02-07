Triumph Aviation Services forged an agreement with China Southern Airlines that has short- and long-term implications for the airline’s nacelle maintenance—and could provide Triumph with a potential footprint in China.

The MOU calls for Triumph to be China Southern’s supplier of choice for IAE 2500 and Pratt & Whitney PW4168 nacelles, which power Airbus A320 and A330s, respectively.

Remy Maitam, who leads Triumph Aviation Services Asia, said the contract should be worth $20-$25 million over the next three years. V2500 nacelles will generate about two-thirds of the revenue with PW4168 nacelles constituting the rest.

The companies also will consider establishing a nacelle maintenance joint venture (JV). Maitam said the two companies will start the first working session to evaluate the potential JV in March or April—with discussions taking six-seven months. If Triumph and Guangzhou-based China Southern decide to proceed with the JV—which would be in Shenyang, China—Maitam thinks it will be one to two years before launch.

Triumph Aviation Services Asia is based in Bangkok, “but not all of the Asian market is accessible from Thailand,” he said. And based on its long relationship with China Southern, “it’s a natural evolution to have a footprint in China,” Maitam said.

In addition to nacelle maintenance, Maitam said the JV could consider additional components—most likely actuators, hydraulics and interiors—which are core product lines for Triumph.

