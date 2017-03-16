Russia’s Engineering Holding, an MRO member of the S7 Group, will increase its engine repair capacity for the Airbus A320 and Boeing 737 aircraft families by opening a CFM56-5B/7B maintenance facility at Mineralnye Vody Airport by the end of 2017.

According to a statement released March 16, there is a growing demand for the service provided by the company’s CFM56-5B/7B maintenance shop, which was launched at Moscow Domodedovo International Airport in 2016. The shop was organized in a partnership with SR Technics.

The facility at Domodedovo was initially expected to service two dozen engines in its first year of operation, said the company in a statement, but S7 Engineering personnel managed to repair 50 engines in the first 10 months—between May 2016 and early March 2017. A third of the performed operations involved heavy maintenance jobs on CFM56-5B/7B engines. During this period, the company provided CFM56-5B/7B repair services to Aeroflot Airline, Nordavia, Rossiya Airlines, UTair Aviation and S7 Airlines.

“Unfortunately, we had to decline a number of potential orders because the demand for our engine maintenance services, immediately after we launched the facility, proved considerably higher than its capacity,” Engineering Holding’s deputy general director Roman Fedorov said. “This is why we decided to double our powerplant maintenance by opening a similar facility at Mineralnye Vody.”

According to the company statement, S7 Engineering will continue to localize aircraft component maintenance in Russia in 2017. TAT Engineering, a joint venture with TAT Technologies, will be launched at Novosibirsk Tolmachevo Airport this spring to provide heat exchanger overhaul services.

Engineering holding facilities are certified by the European Aviation Safety Agency, Bermuda DCA, Russian aviation authorities and a number of other national authorities to carry out maintenance for different types of Airbus, Boeing and Sukhoi aircraft.

