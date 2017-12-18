Russia’s Aircraft Service Center of the Technodinamika Holding Co., a part of Rostec State Corp., has won the tender for logistics and maintenance for the Irkut Corp.-produced MC-21 after-sale service.

“The center will manage the repair of air-technical products, supply and replacement of failed equipment as well as provide access for airlines to components required for aircraft operation,” the company said in a statement.

“We are currently in the final stage of negotiations with our partners on the legal aspects of the deal and will be able to sign a contract in the near future,” Rostec CEO Sergey Chemezov said.

Technodinamika’s storage facilities are placed near Moscow Sheremetyevo International Airport. Aircraft operators will get 24-hour access to the customer service department, Rostec added.

“With regard to the contract sum, we estimate that during the first 10 years the total revenue from all the activities agreed under the contract can amount to $1 billion," Technodinamika CEO Igor Nasenkov said. “Under a composite logistics and maintenance program, we are planning to service more than 400 aircraft during the first 10 years after putting the MC-21 into commercial operation, and the aircraft service center will carry out maintenance both under warranty and during the post-warranty period.”

In March 2017, Chemezov said a merger between Russia’s state-owned Rostec and United Aircraft Corp., which includes MC-21 manufacturer Irkut Corp., “could probably be appropriate.”

