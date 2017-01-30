Qantas has opened a new maintenance hangar at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX). The facility will give the carrier more capacity for its own widebody aircraft, and allow it to target third-party maintenance work. The facility will be used for line maintenance on the Airbus A380s and Boeing 747-400s that Qantas operates on its North America routes. It will also handle 787-9s when the carrier begins flying them between Melbourne and Los Angeles in December. The carrier says the size of ...