Abu Dhabi-based Etihad Airways Engineering (EAE) and Germany’s Diehl Aerosystems have signed an agreement to use additive manufacturing—popularly known as 3D printing—to produce initial cabin components for a third-party airline.

The two companies will jointly design, manufacture and install the first serial-produced 3D-printed cabin plastic part on an aircraft.

Additive manufacturing enables a reduction in design time and production costs of parts, supporters said.

The initial 3D–printed component, to be produced for several aircraft in the fleet of an unnamed Middle East airline, is modest enough, namely an inflight entertainment (IFE) cover plate that will be installed in economy seats. However, EAE and Diehl intend this to be just the first in a range of components based on the experience gained from this initial project.

“Etihad Airways Engineering is leveraging its Part 21J Design Organization approval by EASA [European Aviation Safety Agency]—with Diehl contributing as a Part 21G Production Organization—in this pilot project,” EAE Engineering CEO Jeff Wilkinson said.

“Our partnership with Diehl will help us commercialize this technology and make it available to our customers around the world,” he said.

The 3D-printed part offers a cost savings of around 20%-30% over the conventionally produced part, he added, and eliminates the need for tooling or any permanent modifications to the seat.

EAE is the first airline maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) provider with EASA approval to design, certify, manufacture and fly 3D-printed aircraft cabin plastic parts.

