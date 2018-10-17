Executives from Airbus, Boeing and Embraer have told delegates at MRO Europe they are responding to customer demand by moving more heavily into the aftermarket, but plenty of competition remains. Speaking on a panel in Amsterdam Oct. 16, Boeing VP-commercial services Mike Fleming said the huge number of exhibitors at MRO Europe shows how many maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) options are available to aircraft operators. He said Boeing sells “an operating cost,” when an ...