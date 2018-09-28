South Korean airline Air Busan and new MRO provider Korean Aviation Engineering & Maintenance Service (KAEMS) have signed agreements with Seabury Solutions to use its Alkym aircraft maintenance software.

Germany’s Liebherr-Aerospace has a Boeing contract to manufacture main gear steering control unit and nose gear steering position transducer for both the 777 and 777X.

FL Technics has a long-term contract with the Lufthansa Group for maintenance on 28 Airbus A320s.

Bombardier received FAA approval to increase maintenance intervals for the CRJ700, CRJ900 and CRJ1000 aircraft. The line maintenance interval (A-check) is extended to 800 flight hours, and the heavy maintenance interval (C-check) at 8,000 flight hours.

Jazz Technical Services has an airBaltic contract to provide airframe maintenance for 12 Bombardier Q400s.

Aersale Parts Manufacturing was launched at 17,000 sq. ft. facility in Roswell, New Mexico.

AJW Group expanded its PBH support contract with Ellinair for 10 Airbus A320s.

GA Telesis MRO Services Composite Repair Group was certified by China’s CAAC for nacelle/flight control repair/overhaul to develop its customer base in the People’s Republic of China.

MTU Maintenance has a 5-year, €245 million ($286 million) Asiana Airlines contract to provide V2500 maintenance.