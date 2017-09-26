Triumph Precision Components-Interiors extended a deal with Boeing to supply ECS ducting and floor panel assemblies for 737NGs, 737 MAXs, 767s, 777Xs and 787s.

STS Mod Center was formally launched at Melbourne, Florida to provide aircraft modification packages to airlines, leasing companies and OEMs; the new unit is led by Daniel Burgess.

France’s Anjou Aeronautique was selected by Rossiya Airlines to supply new seat cushions and covers, plus DOA certification package, for its fleet of Boeing 777s and 737s.

Pratt & Whitney Canada signed an Air New Zealand contract to provide customized engine support solution of PW123-powered Dash 8s for Air Nelson and PW127M-powered ATRs for Mount Cook. The company also has an Avianca contract to provide PW127N maintenance.

Woodward was selected by Airbus to supply thrust reverser actuation systems for new nacelle for GTF-powered A320neo family aircraft.

Piedmont Aviation Component Services secured a five-year, $40 million APU MRO contract from an unidentified airline in support of its Airbus and Boeing fleets.

AviaAM Financial Leasing China completed a $500 million aircraft delivery project with Aeroflot with the last of eight Airbus A321s.

Lufthansa Technik Vostok Services named Martin Lutz as its next CEO.

AAR and Air Canada signed a five-year MRO contract for Boeing 767 maintenance.

Spirit Aerosystems finalized new deal with Boeing resolving commercial issues through 2022 related to production of several programs, including 737 MAX and 787.

SA Airlink signed a 10-year, TrueChoice Flight Hour agreement with GE Aviation for the MRO of the CF34-8E and CF34-10E engines powering its three Embraer E170 and 10 E190 aircraft.