WestJet has broken ground on a 125,000 sq. ft. Boeing 787 maintenance hangar at Calgary.

Magellan Aerospace has a contract to supply exhaust system for the GTF-powered Airbus A320neo.

GE Aviation has a $230 million Uzbekistan Airways order to supply GEnx-1Bs for four Boeing 787-8s.

Associated Air Center will cease operations and close its DAL facilities at end of 2017.

AJW Group extended a contract with Russian airline NordStar to perform Engine Shop Visit Management for seven of their CFM56-7B engines.