Embraer secured contract extension from LOT Polish Airlines for E-Jet component support.

Turkish Technic was selected to paint a Lion Air Boeing 737NG and Nordwind 777 and Airbus A340.

Astronics CSC and HAECO teamed to establish an LRU service center in China.

IPR Conversions was selected by Cebu Pacific to convert two ATR 72-500s to freighters; Large Cargo Door (LCD) modifications will be performed by Sabena Technics in Dinard, France.

FL Technics has a long-term Luxair contract to provide Boeing 737NG maintenance.

VT Aerospace agreed to acquire MRA Systems (nacelle manufacturer) from GE for $630 million.

LOTAMS was selected by Air Austral to provide Boeing 787 maintenance/technical support.