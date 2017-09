CommutAir is expanding its flight training center at Washington-Dulles and its MRO facility at Albany, New York to support additional fleet, which is expected to triple in size to >60 aircraft by end 2019.

FEAM has an Emirates Airline contract to provide Boeing 777 line maintenance at Chicago.

EPCOR renewed an APU support deal with Dutch LCC Transavia for its Boeing 737s.

AFI KLM E&M and GMF AeroAsia signed an LOI to upgrade their cooperation to strategic alliance.

Täby Air Maintenance has a Finland-based Alandia Air contract to convert a Saab 340 to freighter.

StandardAero was selected by Estonia’s Nordica Airlines to provide maintenance/repair

of both its RE220 APUs (for Bombardier CRJ700s and CRJ900s) and PW127M engines (for ATR -600s).

AJW Group appointed Wilmer Lopez to regional sales director-Latin America.