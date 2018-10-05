Lufthansa Technik has a China Aviation Supplies Co. (CASC) contract to provide Airbus A350 component support for Air China.

AJW Group was selected by Air Mediterranean to provide Boeing 737-400 component support.

Turkish Aerospace Industries signed a collaboration agreement with Airbus for research and development of secondary aircraft structures, such as movable parts, for Airbus commercial aircraft.

Turkish Technic was selected by India’s SpiceJet to provide Boeing 737 MAX component support.

Rolls-Royce opened a lease engine storage facility at South African Airways (SAA) Technical’s site in Johannesburg, South Africa.