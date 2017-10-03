GE Aviation has a 10-year SA Airlink contract to provide CF34-8E/-10E maintenance.

Ancra International has FAA STC for its Boeing 737-700 cargo loading system for freighter conversions by IAI BEDEK, which delivered its first aircraft to Alaska Air Cargo.

Lufthansa Technik and AFI KLM E&M has signed an agreement with CFM International has signed agreements with to provide maintenance and overhaul support for the company’s advanced LEAP engine product line.

Heroux-Devtek agreed to acquire Madrid-based CESA (landing gear/actuation/hydraulic systems) from Airbus for €140 million ($165 million).

Lufthansa Technik selected Parker Aerospace to provide repair and overhaul services for Parker-designed fuel, hydraulic, and fuel tank inerting systems for Airbus A350s.

AJW Group expanded its PBH contract with Iceland’s WOW Air to include A320neo family.

Aeria Luxury Interiors was set up by VT San Antonio Aerospace for VIP completions.

Hexcel completed acquisition of French composites manufacturer Structil.

Safran completed initial ground tests of new Open Rotor demonstrator engine at Istres, France.

SR Technics was selected by SWISS to provide aircraft base/cabin maintenance, GSE maintenance/calibration services on test equipment, and range of other support services.

StandardAero was selected by Portugália Airlines to provide APS2300 APU repair/overhaul.

SIA Engineering and Moog incorporated their previously announced joint venture in Singapore to provide MRO services for Moog-manufactured flight control systems on Boeing 787s and Airbus A350s.

Lufthansa Technik signed an MOU with China’s Air Esurfing to equip Chinese-operated Airbus and Boeing narrowbodies with Ku-band/Ka-band antenna and onboard distribution systems.

GE Aviation and Norway-based engine MRO facility Aero Norway signed a three-year TrueChoice Material agreement to cover the component repairs on its CFM56-3, CFM56-5B and 7B engines. The agreement will cover engine modules, engine assemblies and sub-assemblies, engine mounted controls and accessories, and all parts incorporated within this equipment.