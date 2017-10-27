AAR acquired ATR spares inventory package and tooling from Island Air, Hawaii.

GE Aviation has a 12-year, $1.7 billion Singapore Airlines contract to maintain 45 GE9Xs (for 20 Boeing 777-9s).

Spairliners has Georgian Airways contract to provide Embraer E190 component maintenance.

AJW Group expanded its PBH contract with Canadian LCC Air Transat to cover its Airbus A330s.

Pratt & Whitney earned $229 million on $3.9 billion in sales in 3Q17 vs $340 million on $3.5 billion in 3Q16; and UTC Aerospace Systems earned $616 million on $3.6 billion in sales in 3Q17 vs $600 million on $3.6 billion in 3Q16.

HAECO Americas named Doug Rasmussen as president-HAECO cabin solutions.

MTU Aero Engines appointed Lars Wagner as next COO, succeeding Rainer Martens.

Monarch Aircraft Engineering has a China Airlines contract to provide Airbus A350 line maintenance at London Gatwick starting in December 2017.

MTU Aero Engines had €80.6 million ($95 million) in net income on €1.2 billion in revenues

in 3Q17 vs €83.8 million on €1.1 billion in 3Q16; it has a €12.1 billion backlog.

Lufthansa Technik extended component support deal with SriLankan Airlines for its Airbus A320s.

International Aerospace Coatings agreed to sublease hangar at Lake City, Florida from HAECO Americas, and the companies agreed to work together to support each other’s businesses.

Sabena Technics was selected by Lufthansa Technik to perform cabin and systems modifications on seven Lufthansa Airbus A330s; Lufthansa Technik will supply the modification kits.

