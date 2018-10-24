Pratt & Whitney was selected by Greece's Aegean Airlines to supply GTF engines for up to 62 Airbus A320neo family aircraft; the deal includes EngineWise comprehensive service agreement.

SKYTRAC was selected by UTair for real-time flight monitoring for 45 737s/767s.

Pratt & Whitney earned $109 million on $4.8 billion sales in 3Q18 vs $188 million on $3.9 billion in 3Q17, and delivered 198 large commercial engines vs 129 a year ago. P&WC delivered 546 engines vs 476.

UTC Aerospace Systems earned $610 million on $4 billion sales in 3Q18 vs $572 million on $3.6 billion in 3Q17.

Russia’s Rossiya Airlines is conducting heavy maintenance (D checks) on its Airbus A320 family aircraft. Rossiya plans to perform 6Y and 12Y checks on six A320 family aircraft in 2019.

CFM International has delivered 1,575 engines (741 LEAPs) in Jan-Sept vs 1,333 (257) a year ago.

Vallair, the aircraft trading, leasing and specialist MRO organization, completed a long-term lease agreement with India’s SpiceJet for a Boeing 737NG.

MTU Aero Engines extended contract of CEO Reiner Winkler through September 2024.

S7 Technics Holding’s Novosibirsk site is the first in Russia to have won approval for providing maintenance works on the new generation Boeing 737 MAX aircraft, equivalent to A-Check.