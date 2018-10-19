GA Telesis closed large an inventory lease of Boeing 777-300ER rotable spare parts for LATAM Airlines.

Joramco was selected by Swiss International Air Lines for Airbus A320/A330/A340 heavy maintenance.

EPCOR was selected by Neos, Italy to provide APS5000 APU maintenance for its Boeing 787s.

Embraer has secured ERJ support contracts from Trans States for inventory planning under its ECIP program and from Air Peace for spare parts and support under multi-year Pool Program.

Safran was selected by Turkish Airlines to supply wheels/brakes for 25 Airbus A350s and 25 Boeing 787s.



AFI KLM E&M was selected by Air Corsica to perform C-Checks on two Airbus A320-200s; work is being performed by its network bridgehead, Aerotechnic Industries, in Morocco.

Airbus was selected by WOW air to provide Airbus A320/A330 component support.

Diehl Aviation opened new 2,500 sq meter logistics center at Nyírbátor.

Honeywell Aerospace earned $891 million in 3Q18 (vs $780 million in 3Q17) on 10% higher sales.