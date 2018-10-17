GKN Aerospace opened a new engine component maintenance facility in Johor, Malaysia, initially focusing on low pressure compressor components for CFM56-5B, CFM56-7s and V2500s.

Safran Nacelles and Lufthansa Technik signed a cooperation agreement for nacelle maintenance/repair/overhaul for LEAP-powered Airbus A320neos.

AerFin and NORDAM signed an expanded strategic-services agreement to include consignment, exchange and lease-management of spare nacelles for V2500-A5s and CFM56-5Bs.

Aero Norway was selected by SAS Scandinavian Airlines to perform CFM56-7B maintenance.

StandardAero has an exclusive, long-term Mesa Airlines contract for CF34-8E5 maintenance.

AJW Group appointed Frank Boni as VP-MRO sales.

Boeing Global Services was selected by El Al Israel Airlines to provide (through AVIALL) component support, and said Lufthansa Group also added two Boeing 777-200F landing gear overhaul/exchanges.

UTC Aerospace Services was selected by Wizz Air for Airbus A320ceo thrust reverser overhaul.

REVIMA was selected by Air Serbia to provide health monitoring services for APUs for its Airbus A320s.

Thales extended a deal with TAP Air Portugal for Airbus A320/A330/A340 avionics maintenance.

SR Technics signed a channel partner agreement with Honeywell for its wheels and brakes.