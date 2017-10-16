Spirit Aerosystems Global Customer Support And Services was approved by FAA to perform thrust reverser maintenance for Airbus A319s, A320s, A321s and A330s at Wichita, Kansas.

Satair Group was appointed (at MRO Europe in London) by Senior Aerospace as distributor of its ducting and flexible joints products.

Haitec Aircraft Maintenance has agreement with SuperJet International to provide SSJ line and base maintenance services, initially at Erfurt, then expanding to Hahn, Germany, and other outstations.

SIA Engineering and Air India Engineering Services signed a non-binding MOU to collaborate to offer line maintenance and ancillary services at various airports in India.

Pratt & Whitney Canada has been selected by Republic Airlines to perform all maintenance services on the APS 2300 APUs aboard Republic’s fleet of 170 existing and 12 new Embraer E170/175 series aircraft.

Turkish Technic was selected by Russia’s iFly to perform C-Check on an A330.

Lufthansa Technik Aero Alzey has a five-year Regional Jet contract for CF34 maintenance.

Safran Electrical & Power expanded its facility in Sarasota, Florida to 125,000 sq. ft. for mission critical power distribution, power management and switch components and subsystems.