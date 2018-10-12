Ethiopian Maintenance & Engineering Services became the first in Africa with capability to repair the GEnx Engine, which powers the Boeing 787 aircraft.

Atran Airlines (Volga-Dnepr Group) agreed to lease two converted Boeing 737-800Fs from GECAS.

AMECO has Austrian Airlines contract to provide Boeing 777 heavy maintenance through 2020.

AFI KLM E&M received EASA approval for Boeing 737 MAX maintenance.

JetBlue Airways plans to retrofit 138 A320s with noise-reducing vortex generators through 2021.

AFI KLM E&M and GMF AeroAsia completed strategic partnership agreement.

ADS Software signed a partnership agreement with ATR to manage its MRO and CAMO activities and help develop new processes and methods to integrate and manage key technical data.

Neste and Air BP formed a partnership to explore biofuel supply chain development.