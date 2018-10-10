Lufthansa Technik has set up an additive manufacturing center and 787 landing gear repair/exchange services.

Turkish Technic was selected by Iraqi Airways (A330) and Hi fly (A340) for aircraft maintenance.

Arizona-based TurbineAero broke ground on 80,000 sq. ft. APU maintenance facility near Bangkok, Thailand and simultaneously named Robert Wilson as new CEO.

CTT Systems announced Boeing de-selected its Zonal Drying system as standard on Boeing 787s.

Boeing completed the acquisition of KLX Aerospace Solutions (distributor).