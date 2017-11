AC&A Enterprises acquired Indianapolis-based Applied Composites Engineering.

CFM International has a 9-year, $500 million Alaska Airlines contract to maintain 128 CFM56-7Bs.

Pratt & Whitney Turkish Engine Center has a 5-year Turkish Airlines contract to perform V2500 and CFM56-7B overhauls under its EngineWise program.

Lufthansa Technik Philippines completed cabin modification on eight Airbus A330-300s for Philippine Airlines, converting aircraft from all-economy to three-class concept with 309 seats.

Satair Group was selected by China Airlines to provide Airbus A330-300 and A350-900 material support, including planning, sourcing, purchasing, logistics and inventory management.

StandardAero completed the acquisition of Vector Aerospace from Airbus.

Radiant Power (HEICO) acquired Interface Displays & Controls, California.

SMBC Aviation Capital secured commitment from shareholders Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group and Sumitomo Corp. to provide $1 billion in new capital by April 2019.

SIA Engineering had S$38.1 million ($28 million) in net income on S$274.7 million revenues for

second quarter ended Sept. 30 vs S$35.5 million on S$264.8 million a year ago.

Czech Airlines Technics opened fifth line for narrowbody maintenance.