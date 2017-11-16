EPCOR (AFI KLM E&M) has a Gulf Air contract to provide APS5000 APU maintenance for 10 Boeing 787-9s.

AFI KLM E&M was selected by Kuwait Airways to provide GE90-115B maintenance Saudia Aerospace Engineering for Boeing 787-9 component support.

CFM International has a 15-year, $1 billion SilkAir contract to maintain LEAP-1Bs for 37 Boeing 737 MAXs.

Airbus was selected by Sichuan Airlines to provide component support for four Airbus A350 XWBs under its flight hour services and real time health monitoring services programs.

Honeywell has an Emirates Airline contract to provide (Honeywell) component support for Airbus A380s/Boeing 777s. Honeywell was also selected by China’s Spring Airlines to provide avionics and APUs for its A320neos. In addition, Honeywell was selected by Gulf Air to supply 131-9A APUs for 29 Airbus A320neo family aircraft.

GE Aviation has $1.4 billion Shanghai, China-based Juneyao Airlines order to supply GEnx-1Bs, plus MRO program, for 10 Boeing 787-9s.

Airbus and Etihad Airways Engineering launched joint Airbus A380 MRO services in Abu Dhabi with induction of first aircraft from Lufthansa for 6-year C-Check.

Aeronautical Engineers has a follow-on order from Aeronaves T.S.M., Mexico to convert three more MD-83s to freighters at Commercial Jet, Miami starting in April.

Nordam and China Airlines are forming joint venture in Taiwan for the repair and overhaul of thrust reversers, fan cowls, inlet cowls, flight controls, radomes and other structures.

Lufthansa Technik has a four-year flyadeal contract to provide Airbus A320 engineering services.

Ameco completed 8C Check on an Airbus A330 aircraft for Air China and maintenance on Air China’s Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft.

Safair Operations signed a five-year, TrueChoice Overhaul agreement with GE Aviation for the maintenance, repair and overhaul of its CFM56-7B engines that power its Boeing 737-800 aircraft.

BOEING was selected by Cathay Pacific to provide landing gear overhaul/exchange for 14 747-8Fs.

Pratt & Whitney secured order from Air China and Shenzhen Airlines to supply PurePower GTF engines, plus 15-year EngineWise fleet management program, for 60 A320neo family aircraft.

Safran was selected by Gulf Air to supply wheels/brakes for 10 Boeing 787-9s and 12 Airbus A320neos.

GE Aviation has a 5-year Safair contract to provide CFM56-7B maintenance/repair.

Turkish Technic and Saudia Aerospace Engineering Industries signed an MOU to collaborate in component maintenance and pooling services in the Middle East.