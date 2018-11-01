ST Engineering plans to build $210 million, 655,000 widebody MRO complex at Pensacola International Airport, Florida, in partnership with several state and federal governments/organizations.

FEAM Technical Training received its Part 147 maintenance training cert from EASA.

Aircalin sold two A330-200s, one A320-200, and two spare engines to GA Telesis for leaseback.

Lufthansa Technik Puerto Rico has FAA approval for Airbus A320neo MRO (for Spirit Airlines).

Leonardo and China’s Kangde Investment Group signed an MOU to establish joint venture to develop/manufacture composite components for the CR929 out of new facility in Zhangjiagang city.

Barnes Aerospace has a Boeing contract to supply titanium nacelle components for the 737 MAX.

AJW Group secured a new power-by-the-hour support contract with the Brazilian cargo unit of Azul Airlines, Azul Cargo Express.