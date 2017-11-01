Aeronautical Engineers has a Pinnacle Partners contract to convert two ex-ExpressJet CRJ200s to freighters at Commercial Jet in Dothan, AL for redelivery in March/April 2018.

AFI KLM E&M has a Sichuan Airlines contract to provide Airbus A350 component support and component support contract from IndiGo for 30 ATR 72-600s.

Hexcel extended deal with UTC Aerospace Systems to supply carbon and glass prepreg systems for nacelle structures for Boeing 787, Airbus A350, A320neo, Bombardier CSeries and Embraer E-Jet E2 programs through 2030.

Aleris has a long-term Bombardier contract to supply aluminum flat rolled products, including high strength and corrosion-resistant plate products, out of Koblenz, Germany and Zhenjiang, China.

STG Aerospace has a LiTeMood cabin lighting retrofit contract with SpiceJet for 35 Boeing 737NGs.

Ancra International has an order from Western Global Airlines, Florida to supply new cargo loading systems for retrofit on its MD-11Fs; installations on the first five aircraft are planned for 2017.

Embraer and Austral Líneas Aéreas, Aerolíneas Argentina’s domestic airline, have extended their Flight Hour Pool Program agreement until 2021 to continue providing repairable component support for the carrier’s fleet of 26 E190 jet aircraft.

Pratt & Whitney and Satair Group have an agreement for the exclusive distribution of PW4000 100-inch engine nacelle exhaust system parts.

Magnetic MRO will open its purpose-built paint hangar Nov. 2 in Tallinn. The 2,853 sq m paint hangar provides commercial and VIP standard painting services for a wide range of aircraft types, including Boeing 737 MAX and the Airbus 320neo family, as well as all other narrowbody aircraft.

AE Industrial Partners acquired Kansas-based F.M.I. (structural components).

Embraer extended a flight hour pool program agreement with Argentina's Austral for 26 Embraer E190s.

Pall Aerospace has $1.4 million VietJet contract to supply its avionics cooling filtration system for up to 97 Airbus A320 family aircraft that are both in service and on order; Satair Group is Pall's distributor.

Spirit Aerosystems had a $147 million net profit for 3Q17 (vs $145 million in 3Q17) on 2% higher sales.

CFM International and Alaska Airlines signed a nine-year rate per flight hour maintenance agreement to support 128 CFM56-7B engines that power the airline’s s fleet of Boeing 737-800NG aircraft. The agreement, which includes spare engines, is valued at nearly $500 million at list prices.