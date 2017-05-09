Aircrafters signed a multi-year contract to support the wheels and brakes on Cayman Airways’ fleet of Boeing 737 Classic and 737NG/MAX aircraft. Cayman Airways’ wheels and brakes will be supported through Aircrafters’ advanced exchange program.

Advanced Integration Technology (Onex Corp.) acquired Kuka Systems Aerospace North America (automated systems) in deal arranged by Houlihan Lokey.

Precision Aircraft Solutions received amended STC to convert MD-87s into aerial firefighting tankers in conjunction with Aero Air (dba Erickson Aerotanker).

CTT Systems secured an order from Azur Aviation, Russia to supply Zonal Drying systems for retrofit on two Boeing 757-200s and seven 767-300s in 4Q17-1Q18.

