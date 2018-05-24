Dedienne Aerospace has long-term deal with Pratt & Whitney for PW1100 engine stands.

UK LCC easyJet deployed Aerogility maintenance planning platform, which will enable the carrier to implement higher aircraft utilization and increased cost efficiency for maintenance.

Russia’s Volga-Dnepr Technics Moscow (VDTM), sister company of Russia’s Volga-Dnepr Group, has completed certification of its line maintenance base in Liege. The MRO provider can perform in Belgium daily line maintenance and defect rectification at Boeing 737-300/400/500, 747-400 and 747-8 registered in Bermuda.

Spirit AeroSystems is turning an empty field north of its south Wichita plant into a 150,000 sq. ft. Global Digital Logistics Center to increase parts storage and efficiency as production grows.

Construction is expected to be completed in early 2019.

Turkish Technic has a 5-year flynas contract to provide Airbus A320 component pooling.

MTU Aero Engines established an Additive Manufacturing department at Munich.

Kazakhstan’s Air Astana opened $19 million, 5,556 sq m MRO facility at Astana.

StandardAero plans by end of 2019 to restructure its primary Canadian MRO facilities to create three Centers of Excellence, including one for turboprop MRO services at Summerside, P.E.I.

Lufthansa Technik has a Total Technical Support contract from Comair for its Boeing 737 MAX 8s.