Acro Aircraft Seating completed a Series 3 Superlight ST slim-line economy-class seat linefit development program for Allegiant Air. The contract comprises 12 Airbus A320 200; 10 are scheduled for delivery in 2017 and the remaining two in 2018. Since 2013, Acro has retrofitted more than 40 A319s/A320s for Allegiant Air with a further four on order for 2017.

Honeywell completed test with Cathay Pacific Airways (on A330 fleet) of its GoDirect Maintenance Services program that uses advanced data analytics to reduce aircraft downtimes.

EDM was selected by Jet2.com to supply a Boeing 737 door trainer.

Liebherr-Aerospace renewed repair/services deal with Turkish Technik for Airbus aircraft.

AJW achieved ISO 27001:2013 safety certification by the British Standard Institution.

Recaro Aircraft Seating has an SAS Scandinavian Airlines order for mod kits to upgrade 5,000 BL3520 economy seats with USB power.

Ameco was named by Boeing as official BBJ Warranty Service Center in Asia.