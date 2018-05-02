Bombardier signed a seven-year Smart Parts agreement with Widerøe’s Flyveselskap AS (Widerøe) to provide component management for the airline's fleet of Bombardier Q400 aircraft.

GE Aviation was selected by Turkish Airlines to supply GEnx-1Bs for 25 Boeing 787s, plus five options, in deal that includes 15-year TrueChoice Flight Hour maintenance agreement.

ST Aerospace has a 14-year Vietnam Airlines contract for MBH component support for its Airbus A320 family aircraft; the two companies also signed an MOU to set up an MRO joint venture at Hanoi.

Magnetic MRO completed the cabin reconfiguration of new Airbus A321neo for Icelandic leisure carrier Primera Air that included installation of business-class seats supplied by UK-based Acro Aircraft Seating.

Triumph Group extended a deal with Boeing to manufacture composite fuselage section 47/48 for the 787.

Strata Manufacturing, Abu Dhabi secured manufacturing contracts from Boeing to supply composite 777X empennage ribs and from Pilatus Aircraft to supply belly fairings for the PC-24.

Aeronautical Engineers signed Vx Capital Partners for a 23rd Boeoing 737-400 freighter conversion deal; work on ex-NewGen aircraft will start in June at KF Aerospace in Kelowna, Canada.

AJW Group completed an ARJ21 crosswind testing at Keflavik in partnership with COMAC.

Spirit Aerosystems had $125 million net income on $1.74 billion in revenues in 1Q18 vs $142 million on $1.69 billion in 1Q17, and agreed to acquire Belgium's Asco Industries (high lift wing structures) for $650 million.

Guangzhou Hangxin Aviation Technology acquired Estonia’s Magnetic MRO in deal valued at $61 million; Seabury Capital and Superia Corporate Finance jointly advised Magnetic and its majority shareholder BaltCap.

AerSale received FAA/EASA STC to install the AerSafe system on Airbus A321s to comply with fuel tank flammability reduction rule; system is also certified for the Boeing 767, 737CL and 737NG aircraft.

