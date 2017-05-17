OEMServices has a 15-year Asiana Airlines contract to provide Airbus A350-900 component support.

AFI KLM E&M extended component support deal with Malaysia Airlines for 54 Boeing 737NGs. AFI KLM E&M also has a Congo Airways contract to perform C Checks on two Airbus A320s at Casablanca, Morocco at its Aerotechnic Industries joint venture facility with Royal Air Maroc.

FL Technics signed a contract with Russia’s Nordavia to provide CAMO services for its Boeing 737CL aircraft.

AJW has contracted with Modern Logistics to provide PBH component support for its Boeing 737-400Fs.

Epcor was selected by Kenya Airways for APU support for Boeing 737NGs, 787s and Embraer E190s.

AerFin agreed to acquire 15 Embraer E170s, plus spares inventory, from Saudi Arabian Airlines.

Kapco Global acquired Germany’s D+C-Airparts Battery In Europe.

Airbus has a UPS contract to upgrade 52 Airbus A300-600Fs with new Honeywell avionics.

Astronova was selected to supply ToughWriter 5 flight deck printers for the COMAC C919.