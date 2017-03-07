UTC Aerospace Systems was selected by Lufthansa Technik to provide its Aircraft Interface Device (AID). Lufthansa German Airlines has initially ordered AID for its Airbus A320 family aircraft.

Ameco plans to expand its component/landing gear maintenance business at Beijing/Chengdu.

GE Aviation selected Nantgarw, Wales as its MRO facility for the GE9X jet engine. GE Aviation Wales at Nantgarw, which employs more than 1,400 people, will also benefit from a £5 million ($6.2 million) investment from the Welsh government to help toward the total £20 million investment, over the next five years to equip and upskill the facility to be ready to maintain the GE9X fleet when it enters service on the Boeing 777X.

Icelandair signed a TrueChoice Transitions agreement with GE Aviation for a custom-ordered CF6-80C2 spare engine. This agreement follows a TrueChoice Transition agreement between Icelandair and GE signed last year for the maintenance of CF6-80C2 engines that power the airline’s four Boeing 767s.

Aeronautical Engineers has a Vallair, Franco-Luxembourgish aviation group, contract to convert three Boeing 737-400s to 11-pallet freighters this year at Commercial Jet in Dothan, Alabama.

AFI KLM E&M has an Airbus A320 component support contract with Cambodia Angkor Air.