Nordic Aviation Maintenance Organisation (NAMO) has selected Commsoft OASES to support its CAMO and MRO operations. This will initially be with NAMO OY in Finland, followed by the possible implementation in Sharjah, UAE.

Lufthansa Technik and Diehl Aerosystems developed a new cabin monument for the Airbus A320 that combines aft galley and dual lavatory facility into single structure to save 150 kg/add six seats.

ASCO has a Boeing contract to supply hard metal/aluminum structural components through 2024.

Fokker Services (GKN Aerospace) was named authorized service provider by Bombardier to provide Q400 component repair management under its Smart Parts program.

Singapore’s Unabiz was selected by Airbus to adopt Internet of Things solutions, via Sigfox low-power WAN technology, to advance research in digitalization of aircraft MRO.