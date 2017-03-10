Lufthansa Technik has a Boeing 747-8F thrust reverser service agreement from Cargolux.

AFI KLM E&M signed a long-term Airbus A320 component support deal with Jetstar Pacific.

Magellan Aerospace won a C$140 million ($104 million) Airbus contract to supply Airbus A350 crown module assemblies.

Ameco completed its first thrust reverser repair work for Rolls Royce Trent 700 engine in February. The component is part of an engine belonging to an Air China aircraft.

Rotable Repairs renewed its wheel/brake repair deal with British charter carrier Titan Airways for three years.