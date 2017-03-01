AJW Group will expand its 375,000 sq. ft. West Sussex global headquarters by a further 175,000 sq. ft. in response to rising demand.

Lufthansa Technik has a Qantas contract for Cyclean engine (CFM56-7) washing at Melbourne.

Boeing inked an agreement with flydubai to add software distribution tools to the list of Boeing services the airline utilizes to enhance maintenance and engineering operations, safety and efficiency across the airline’s growing 737 fleet. The agreement, which extends to flydubai’s 737 MAXs, builds on flydubai’s current implementation of Boeing’s Airplane Health Management on the airline’s 737NGss and 737 MAXs. Both are data analytics-driven Boeing solutions.