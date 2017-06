Lufthansa Technik was selected by Madrid-based leisure carrier Wamos Air to provide Airbus A330 and Boeing component support.

AFI KLM E&M was selected by Australia’s Qantas and Jetstar to provide Boeing 787 component support.

AJW Technique was chosen by Tunisair Technics to provide component maintenance.

StandardAero was selected to maintain PW125Bs for six Fokker 50s for Belgian carrier VLM Airlines.

F&E Aircraft Maintenance expanded its GoldCare agreement with Boeing to provide 787 and 737 MAX line maintenance at Denver and Seattle.

Commsoft was selected by Pakistan-based SereneAir to provide its OASES MRO IT system.

TAT Engineering, a joint venture, founded by Israeli engineering company TAT Technologies and Russia’s Engineering Holding to offer aircraft heat exchanger repair services in Russia, has received its EASA Part 145 certificate.

Aeronautical Engineers finalized contract with Mexico-based Aeronaves for sixth/seventh MD-80 freighter conversions for late 2017; Commercial Jet will modify one each at Miami and Dothan.