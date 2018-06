AerFin has a 5-year IKAR (Pegas Fly) contract to provide Embraer E190 component support.

AJW Group secured a 5-year power-by-the-hour Airbus A320 contract with Cambodia Airways, which is scheduled to begin operations later this year.

Turkish Technic was selected by Russia'’ Nordwind Airlines to replace the landing gear on a Boeing 777.

Monarch has an Air Transat contract for Airbus A310/A330 line maintenance at Glasgow.

Regional Express Americas was established by Avianca in Bogota to provide air transportation services, engineering and maintenance, training and operational support.