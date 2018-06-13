Aircraft Recycling Intl (CALC) opened a 300,000 sq m China Aircraft Recycling Remanufacturing Base at Harbin to house its aircraft purchasing, selling, leasing, dissembling, replacing, conversion and maintenance operations; it has initial capacity of 20 aircraft per year.

ST Engineering Aerospace opened a $46 million, 173,500 sq ft maintenance and overhaul facility in Pensacola, Florida (its third facility in the US), and signed UPS as launch customer for Boeing 757s.

Vallair, the aircraft trading, leasing and specialist MRO organization, has completed lease transactions for three Airbus A321 aircraft with Onur Air in Turkey. The first aircraft, purchased from AerCap, was delivered to Onur Air in May with a lease term of 18 months. The second aircraft, also purchased from AerCap, was delivered to Turkey at the start of June. The final aircraft, purchased from Aviation Capital Group, is part of an acquisition release novation contract completed in April with a short-term lease.

Swire Pacific is proposing to privatize HAECO.

Skyworld Aviation delivered a further Saab 2000 to Skywork Airlines of Switzerland. The aircraft left Täby Air Maintenance, Sweden after undergoing a work package with the Saab aircraft Part 145 maintenance specialist. This aircraft joins five existing Saab 2000 aircraft at Skywork, three of which Skyworld Aviation placed with the operator.

H+S Aviation, a BBA Aviation Global Engine Services company, has an agreement with Asiana Airlines to provide MRO support to the PW901 auxiliary power units (APUs) fitted on Asiana Airlines’ Boeing 747-400 fleet for the next five years.