Premier Aviation and New York-based JetBlue signed a five-year Embraer E190 heavy maintenance and paint agreement. On Jan. 4, Premier Aviation started running two lines of heavy maintenance for the aircraft at its Rome, New York facility. Initially, the MRO provider will paint the aircraft at its Trois-Rivieres, Quebec facility, but later will move the work to the upstate New York facility.

S7 Engineering in November 2016 performed a complete paint over of an Airbus A321 operated by Kazakhstan's national carrier Air Astana.

Turkish Technic signed a contract with Russian-based Yakutia Airlines contract to provide GTCP131-9B APU maintenance.

