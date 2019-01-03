KF Aerospace has a long-term WestJet Encore contract to provide Bombardier Q400 base/line maintenance.

FL Technics has a Go2Sky contract for Boeing 737NG line maintenance.

German leisure airline Condor opened a 7,400 sq m Airbus A320 maintenance facility at Düsseldorf Airport.

Spirit AeroSystems completed the first 3D-printed titanium structural component (backup fitting for access door latch) for the Boeing 787, after more than nine years of collaboration with Norsk Titanium.

Pratt & Whitney signed an EngineWise Comprehensive service agreement with Spain’s Binter Canarias for three PW1900G-powered Embraer E195-E2s; the deal includes purchase of one spare engine.

Spirit AeroSystems signed an MOA with Boeing to establish (among other items) pricing terms for the 737NG, 737 MAX, 767, 777F, 777-9 and 787 programs into the next decade.