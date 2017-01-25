Triumph Group finalized an eight-year Rolls-Royce contract to supply Trent XWB thrust links starting in 2019. The contract is valued at $52 million.

Ducommun has an Airbus contract to supply A320neo engine support structures out of Parsons, Kansas.

Magnetic MRO finalized the construction of its new unit functioning under Interior Workshop and serving as a tailor-made service in respect of 3D visioning of aircraft interiors. The company is using HTC Vive Virtual Reality headset together with the customized software, which enables customers have an advanced and simulated idea about how the whole interior would look when new changes are installed in terms of color, image, material and/or texture.

Boeing has signed an agreement with Cargolux to provide landing gear exchange services for 14 747-8Fs.

