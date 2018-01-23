StandardAero was selected by Rolls-Royce to provide RB211-535E4 maintenance at San Antonio starting in 2019 as its end-of-life engine maintenance service partner under CareNetwork.

Magnetic MRO was selected by SAS Scandinavian Airlines to provide Airbus A320neo heavy maintenance from late 2018.

Turkish Technic has an Onur Air contract for Airbus A330 component support.

Rolls-Royce introduced new LessorCare comprehensive aftermarket service program for lessors of Trent-powered aircraft, and announced DAE Capital, AerCap and Avolon as launch customers.

Aeronautical Engineers completed/redelivered its 100th 737-400SF freighter conversion.

Etihad Airways Engineering has a Kenya Airways contract for Boeing 737 and 787 A-Checks.

Triumph Aerospace Structures was selected by Boeing to produce major 767 structural assemblies, including horizontal stabilizers, doors, aft fuselage and center wing sections.