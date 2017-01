CTT Systems was selected by Boeing to supply 777X humidification systems.

AFI KLM E&M has XiamenAir contract to provide GEnx support for six Boeing 787-9s.

FL Technics Indonesia and GMF AeroAsia have agreed to cooperate in aircraft MRO.

GECAS AMS has agreed to acquire Boeing 737NG spares inventory from airberlin, including rotables and expendables.