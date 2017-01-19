Bombardier Commercial Aircraft Asset Management has remarketed 13 previously owned CRJ900 aircraft to Regional One. Two of the aircraft were owned by Bombardier and 11 were remarketed on behalf of a third party. Eight of the 13 aircraft were delivered in 2016 and one in 2017. The remaining four are scheduled for delivery later this year.

Precision Aircraft Solutions completed its 28th passenger-to-freighter conversion for the DHL global network. The conversion is also Precision’s 12th redelivery in less than a year to the DHL affiliate European Air Transport Leipzig.

SR Technics has an Edelweiss Air contract to upgrade cabins of four Airbus A340-300s.

Magnetic MRO acquired an airBaltic contract to provide Bombardier Q400/CS300 wheel and brake maintenance.

JorAMCo signed a contract with Lufthansa to perform C checks/cabin mods on two Airbus A340s in the 2017 first quarter.

AAR extended its Boeing 737CL component support contract with Iceland’s Bluebird Cargo.

IFS completed the previously announced acquisition of Mxi Technologies.

AerSale appointed Charles McDonald as SVP-MRO services.