SkyWest Airlines has acquired larger 190,000 sq. ft. twin-hangar maintenance complex at Mitchell Airport in Milwaukee, Wisconsin; it says new facility is able to accommodate 12 aircraft simultaneously.

SR Technics Malaysia received airworthiness certification from the Civil Aircraft Administration of China.

Aero Contractors completed a C-Check of a Boeing 737-500 with technical support from AJW Group.

Turkish Technic has an Pakistan-based LCC Airblue contract to perform C-Checks on four Airbus A321s.

Canada's Conair Group ordered six Bombardier Q400s for conversion into multirole airtankers.

Mandarin Airlines opened a 2,850 sq m ATR maintenance hangar at Songshan in Taipei, Taiwan.

Sabena Technics was selected by Airbus to build/operate €23 million ($28 million), 7k sq m widebody paint facility at Toulouse for 4Q19. It will then operate four paint facilities (15k sq m) at Toulouse.

ST Aerospace secured S$2.8 billion ($2.1 billion) in new contracts in 2017 vs $2.6 billion in 2016.

AAR will provide inflight connectivity logistics, repair and aftermarket management services to Viasat, a global communications company.