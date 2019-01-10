Pratt & Whitney’s Singapore engine shop underwent a $85 million upgrade to gear up for the induction of the PW1100G-JM variant, which powers the Airbus A320neo.

Monarch Aircraft Engineering has been placed into administration under KPMG.

ATR secured a global maintenance agreement from Braathens Regional for 10 ATR 72-600s.

C&L Aviation Services has an Embraer Netherlands contract to provide ERJ maintenance.

Gentex was selected by Boeing to supply dimmable aircraft windows as option for the Boeing 777X.

Porter Airlines plans to open a Bombardier Q400 maintenance facility at Thunder Bay in February 2019.

Singapore’s Eagle Services Asia inducted its first PW1100G-JM for overhaul.

KLM UK Engineering extended a Boeing 737F heavy maintenance contract with West Atlantic UK.