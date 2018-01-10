Southwest plans to build 240,000 sq. ft. maintenance facility at Houston Hobby for 4Q19.

LATAM Airlines Group plans to build 65,000 sq m line maintenance center at São Paulo Guarulhos Airport for 2H18 to simultaneously service seven widebodies or 19 narrowbodies.

Ethiopian Airlines agreed to lease two AEI-converted 737-800SFs from GECAS.

Limco Airepair has a Korean Air contract to maintain aircraft heat exchangers.

Precision Aircraft Solutions redelivered three Boeing 757-200PCFs in December: two to SF Airlines and the third to YTO. Haeco Xiamen, Ameco and Flightstar each modified one.