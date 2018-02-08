Elbe Flugzeugwerke (EFW), the joint venture between ST Aerospace and Airbus, signed an LOI with Guangdong Aerocity Holding for a potential order of 10 A320 Passenger-to-Freighter (P2F) conversions to be carried out by EFW for the latter. The LOI has a validity period till the end of 2018.

AirAsia Group’s existing and future A320 and A330 fleet will be powered by Airbus’ Skywise Predictive Maintenance services. The scope encompasses AirAsia and AirAsia X’s fleets across all subsidiaries in Malaysia, Thailand, India, Japan, Philippines and Indonesia.

All Nippon Airways (ANA) of Japan has signed a multi-year IMS contract with Satair—an Airbus services company—for a long-term, fully integrated end-to-end supply chain package covering expendable material for the airline’s continuously growing 18-strong A320 family fleet, comprising A320ceo and neo and A321ceo and neo.

Universal Asset Management purchased portfolio of three Airbus A340-300 airframes, one A340-500 airframe, nine CFM56-5Cs and eight Trent 500s from Airbus Asset Management.

ST Aerospace has a new 5-year Lufthansa Cargo contract for MD-11F heavy maintenance.

StandardAero has an 8-year Far Eastern Air Transport contract to provide PW127M maintenance.

Triumph Aviation Services Asia has an MOU with China Southern Airlines to provide V2500/PW4168 nacelle maintenance; deal includes potential for joint venture in Shenyang, China.

Lufthansa Technik Philippines has a 5-year Asiana contract to provide Airbus A380 maintenance.

Pratt & Whitney has a Turkish Airlines contract to provide GTF fleet management.

Pratt & Whitney Canada has an Alliance Air contract for PW127M maintenance.

Sunexpress executed a slot option purchase agreement for 66 WheelTug electric taxi systems for its Boeing 737s, increasing total number of WheelTug systems reserved by airline customers to 1,042.

AAR announced a joint venture with Indamer Aviation, to develop a new airframe maintenance, repair and overhaul facility in Nagpur, India. The new MRO facility, which is already under construction, will initially be comprised of six narrowbody bays. Additional phases are planned for a total of 16 bays, as well as component repair shops. The MRO will serve India’s fast-growing commercial aviation market and is scheduled to open in the fall with FAA, EASA and DGCA certifications.

Honeywell has a Lion Air Group contract to supply APUs/support for 620 Airbus A320s and Boeing 737s.

UTC Aerospace Systems was selected by eight airlines and Hainan Airlines Group to provide wheels and brakes for about 550 aircraft. It also signed landing gear MRO deal with Singapore Airlines for A380s.