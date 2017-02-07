SIA Engineering posted net income of S$52.6 million ($36.4 million) for the third quarter ended Dec. 31, compared to S$49.4 million a year ago, on 1.1% higher revenues. SIA said the aerospace industry operating environment remains challenging because of persisting global economic uncertainties.

AAR signed a three-year agreement to provide landing gear overhaul and exchange services for SkyWest Inc.’s operating carriers. The agreement, which covers landing gear assemblies and sub-assemblies on its fleet of more than 400 Bombardier CRJ aircraft, includes the option to extend to five years.

S.S. White was selected by Honeywell to supply flexible rotary shafts for GE Aviation’s GE9X starter air valve.

AJW Group appointed Sam Rice as director of sales & business development-engines and Mike Swann as head of quality and safety.

FL Technics has opened a new Line Maintenance station in Batumi International Airport.

