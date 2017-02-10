Etihad Airways Engineering has received an approval from the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) to design and certify 3D printed parts for aircraft interiors, becoming the first airline MRO under EASA to hold certification approvals for 3D printed parts flying on Etihad Airways aircraft.

Etihad Airways Engineering has a three-year Air Tahiti Nui contract for Airbus A340 heavy maintenance.

AAR, an independent provider of aviation services to airlines, OEMs and MROs, has opened a parts warehouse at Dubai World Central Airport.

Bombardier has a five-year Smart Parts agreement with Hawaii Island Air to provide longer-term component support for its growing fleet of Q400 aircraft. Island Air operates new Q400 aircraft leased from Elix Aviation Capital of Ireland.

The Gores Group completed the acquisition of Triumph Air Repair and Triumph Engines, which will be rebranded as TurbineAero for APU repair and overhaul; completion of transaction for APU Overhaul Operations of Triumph Aviation Services-Asia is expected to close in March.