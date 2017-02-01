FL Technics Indonesia launched maintenance operations at Jakarta with Batik Air’s first Boeing 737-800.

FEAM was selected by Boeing to provide GoldCare line maintenance services for the Boeing 737 MAX.

Satair Group was selected by GMF AeroAsia to provide its Airbus Managed Inventory (AMI) and Just In Time (JIT) services for inventory management/replenishment/availability.

GA Telesis was selected by Turkish Cabin Interior as the exclusive distributor of its galleys and cabin interior products, plus aftermarket spares support, for North America and China.

Spirit Aerosystems reported $469.7 million net income on $6.79 billion revenues for 2016 compared to $788.7 million on $6.64 billion in 2015; revenues were affected by fewer production deliveries on Boeing 747 and 777 programs.

AJW Group is opening new regional office in Moscow, Russia.

