HBD Industries acquired Southern California-based True Position Technologies.

MTU Maintenance Canada has introduced V2500-A5 maintenance, repair and overhaul capabilities and is fully certified by the Transport Canada Civil Aviation Authority. The introduction of the engine line that serves the world’s A320 fleet is the result of an agreement between Pratt & Whitney, IAE and MTU Aero Engines. It enables MTU Maintenance Canada to serve the IAE aftermarket network for the life of the V2500 program.

Czech Airlines Technics (CSAT), a daughter company of the Czech Aeroholding Group providing aircraft repair and maintenance services, has become the first entity in the Czech Republic certified by the Civil Aviation Authority to provide line maintenance for the new Airbus A320neo and Boeing 737 MAX aircraft.

Exova Metech, which was recently acquired by Element Materials Technology (Element), has signed a new five-year contract with GKN Aerospace Sweden.

Bombardier Aerostructures and Engineering Services has been selected by Airbus as a supplier on a new engine nacelle program for the Pratt & Whitney-powered A320neo family of aircraft. Bombardier's Northern Ireland operations (Short Brothers plc) has been chosen to develop and manufacture a new thrust reverser to enable Airbus to offer a new, innovative nacelle and its aftermarket support for Pratt & Whitney’s Pure Power PW1100G engine.

Engine Maintenance Europe (EME Aero) is being formed in Poland by Lufthansa Technik and MTU Aero Engines to maintain GTF engines (400 shop visits annually) from 2020.

Aeronautical Engineers has contract from Miami-based Regional One to convert one Bombardier CRJ200 to freighter at Commercial Jet in Miami for lease to Estonia's Airest in mid-2018.

VD GULF has a Rossiya Airlines contract to provide seven Boeing 747-400 heavy checks in 2018.

Rolls-Royce has Aircalin order to supply Rolls-Royce Trent 7000s for two Airbus A330neos and TotalCare support.